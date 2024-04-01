Over 200 optoelectronic and surveillance cameras of Armenia incapacitated at initial stage of Azerbaijan’s anti-terror operation: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tracking and surveillance means of the Armenian armed forces, which had been detected in advance in trenches, firing positions, strongholds and in permanent dislocations were eliminated as legitimate military targets at the initial stage of the anti-terror operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Army in the Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

It should be noted that more than 200 improvised optoelectronic and surveillance cameras which used to belong to the Armenian armed forces were installed at an altitude of 10-15 and 20-30 meters along the contact line up to 480 kilometers in order to monitor the movement of the Azerbaijan Army Units and civilians and carry out various provocative activities against them.



Optoelectronic and surveillance cameras of the Armenian armed forces, identified by the intelligence means in the Karabakh economic region, have been incapacitated by the use of high-precision weapons which are in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army.

