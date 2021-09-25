Over 22,000 new COVID-19 cases registered in Russia for first time since August 14

In the past 24 hours, 22,041 new Covid cases were registered in Russia, which brings the total case count to 7,398,415, says the federal Covid prevention anti-crisis center, Reuters reports.

This is a 0.3% relative increase, and this is the first time over 22,000 new cases were registered since August 14, according to the statistics.

In the past 24 hours, 822 people died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 828 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 203,095. This is the fifth day in a row with over 800 Covid-related deaths registered.

The relative lethality has increased to 2.75%, according to the statistics.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 16,325 Russian citizens recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,590.933.

The share of recoveries is currently 89.1% of all cases.

News.Az

