Mojtaba Khamenei 'unconscious' and undergoing treatment in Iran's Qom: Report

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is currently unconscious and receiving medical treatment in the city of Qom, according to a US–Israeli intelligence memo shared with Arab allies, News.Az reports, citing The Times.

The memo indicates that Khamenei is unable to carry out his governing duties at present and is undergoing treatment in the religious hub located south of Tehran.

The newspaper added that this information has been circulated among regional partners and could mark the first indication of Khamenei’s whereabouts since the outbreak of the war.

Khamenei has not made any public appearances since hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel escalated more than five weeks ago.