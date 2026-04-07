US-Israeli strikes destroy synagoge in Tehran - VIDEO
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Source: AP
US–Israeli strikes have “completely destroyed” a synagogue in Tehran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
According to preliminary information, the Rafi-Nia Synagogue was completely destroyed in this morning’s attacks.
Judaism is officially recognized as a religion in Iran, where a small Jewish community remains, although many members left the country following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
By Nijat Babayev