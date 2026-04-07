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US-Israeli strikes destroy synagoge in Tehran - VIDEO

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US-Israeli strikes destroy synagoge in Tehran - VIDEO
Source: AP

US–Israeli strikes have “completely destroyed” a synagogue in Tehran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to preliminary information, the Rafi-Nia Synagogue was completely destroyed in this morning’s attacks.

Judaism is officially recognized as a religion in Iran, where a small Jewish community remains, although many members left the country following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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