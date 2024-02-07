Over 2,500 Azerbaijani citizens will vote in Moscow - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 2,500 Azerbaijani citizens in Moscow have shown their eagerness to participate in the voting process and fulfill their citizenship obligations.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu made this statement while speaking to journalists, News.Az reports.

The ambassador highlighted that, for the first time in Azerbaijan's history of independence, presidential elections are taking place in all Azerbaijani territories, including the recently liberated regions.

"We have established two polling stations in Moscow as more than 2,500 of our citizens in the Russian capital expressed their desire to vote. Additionally, voting has commenced at our consulates in Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg. I have full confidence that the wise Azerbaijani populace will make the right choice today," emphasized the diplomat.

News.Az