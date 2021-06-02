Over 250M vaccines administered in EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 250 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the European Union, the EU chief said on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced that more than 80 million Europeans have been fully vaccinated.

“We are on track to reach our goal: deliver enough doses to vaccinate 70% of the adult EU population in July”, von der Leyen added.

In total, 400 million vaccine doses will be delivered to EU member states by the end of June.

(c) Anadolu Agency

News.Az

