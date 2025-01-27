Over 40 people fell victim to Armenian landmine terror against Azerbaijan in 2024

Unexploded ammunition is detonated during a demo mine-clearing operation by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27, 2021. Photo: Getty Images

As many as 41 people fell victim to Armenia’s continued landmine terror in the liberated Azerbaijani territories in 2024, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said on Monday.

Speaking at an extended board meeting focused on the prosecution authorities' work in 2024, the prosecutor general revealed that 5 people lost their lives, while 36 others sustained varying degrees of injury, News.Az reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office. Aliyev further highlighted that since November 2020, a total of 382 individuals have been affected by mine and military ammunition explosions. Among them, 70 have died, and 312 have been injured.

