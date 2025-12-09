Yandex metrika counter

Over 54,000 Cambodians flee homes amid border clashes with Thailand

Over 54,000 Cambodians flee homes amid border clashes with Thailand
Photo: Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP)

About 54,550 Cambodian residents have fled their homes to seek safety as border clashes with Thailand entered a third day, Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said on Tuesday.

As of 11 a.m. local time, residents from Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, and Pursat provinces have evacuated to safe zones due to Thai military attacks targeting Cambodian forces and civilians, the minister said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


