Over 600 PKK terrorists eliminated in Turkey

As part of operations against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) terrorist group, 608 PKK militants were eliminated in Turkey from April to September this year, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Interior Ministry Oct. 4.

Among the eliminated terrorists, 184 were especially dangerous, and they were planning attacks on military units, according to the report.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

