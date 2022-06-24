Over 73 million manat donated to YASHAT Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, more than 73 million manat has been donated to the YASHAT Foundation, established in order to support the war-wounded and families of martyrs, the Foundation Head, Karabakh war veteran Elvin Huseynov said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference on the outcomes of the Foundation’s activities.

The Foundation has spent over 61 million manat so far, Huseynov said.

He noted that Foundation members have visited 2,927 families of martyrs to date.

On December 8, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on the establishment of the YASHAT Foundation in order to support the war-wounded and families of martyrs who protected the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the presidential Order, the funds of the Fund is formed through voluntary financial assistance (donations) provided by citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

News.Az