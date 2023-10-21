Over 91,000 cases of monkeypox reported worldwide: WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 860 cases of mpox disease (the new name of monkeypox) were detected in the world in September 2023, and the total number of those infected since the beginning of 2022 exceeded 91 thousand, while 157 people died.

Information about the diseased people came from 115 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"From January 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, WHO received reports of 91,123 laboratory-confirmed mpox cases, including 157 deaths, from 115 states, territories and regions," the organization said in a newsletter published in Geneva.

From September 1 to 30, 868 new cases of infection were reported worldwide, down 16 percent from August. Two regions - the Western Pacific (45 per cent of all cases) and Europe (26.4 percent) - reported the most cases during September. An increase in infections was reported from 21 States in September compared with August.

As of September 30, the United States has the most cases since the start of 2022 (30,636). Brazil (10,967), Spain (7,611), France (4,158), Colombia (4,090), Mexico (4,062), Peru (3,812), the UK (3,805), Germany (3,708) and China (1,794) are next in the top 10. In total, these countries accounted for nearly 82 percent of those infected. The vast majority of those infected (96.3 percent) are men between the ages of 29 and 41.

The global health emergency regime for mpox was in effect from July 2022 to May 11, 2023. It was canceled due to a decline in the incidence of the disease.

News.Az