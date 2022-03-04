Over dozen kids injured as SUV crashes into preschool in U.S. California

Over dozen kids injured as SUV crashes into preschool in U.S. California

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over a dozen kids were hospitalized Thursday after an SUV crashed into a preschool in Northern California, authorities said.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT) in the City of Anderson, approximately 240 km north of Sacramento, capital of the state of California, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

"Upon officers' arrival on the scene, they found a Suzuki SUV had crashed into the building. It was determined that at the time of the collision the building was occupied by nineteen children and two adults," said the Anderson Police Department in a statement posted on Facebook.

According to the police department, 14 of the 19 children were transported by ambulance to local hospitals for varying level of injuries, while five other children were also taken to hospital by parents.

No fatalities have been reported or are expected, the police said.

A Mass Casualty Incident was declared by local authorities due to the potential number of injured people.

The driver of the vehicle was located at the scene and identified as a female Anderson resident, who was cooperative and released after providing a statement, according to the police.

News.Az