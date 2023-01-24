Over fifty vehicles pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road
- 24 Jan 2023 16:06
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181015
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/over-fifty-vehicles-pass-freely-along-azerbaijans-lachin-khankendi-road Copied
The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for over forty days, News.az reports.
A total of 51 vehicles have passed freely along the mentioned road today.