Over fifty vehicles pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for over forty days, News.az reports.

A total of 51 vehicles have passed freely along the mentioned road today.


