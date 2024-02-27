PABSEC hopes Azerbaijani delegation will regain its voting rights within PACE soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice President and Head of the Delegation of Türkiye to the Parliamentary Assembly of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Fatih Donmez, Vice President/Head of the Delegation of Albania Petro Kochi, Vice President/Head of the Delegation of Georgia Ramaz Nikolaishvili, Head of the Delegation of Ukraine Anna Purtova, Head of the Delegation of Serbia Igor Becic and Head of the Delegation of Greece Konstantionos Vlasis have sent a letter to President of the PACE Theodoros Rousopoulos on behalf of the PABSEC International Secretariat, News.Az reports.

In their letter, the signatories congratulated Theodoros Rousopoulos on his election as President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), highlighting the current PABSEC-PACE interaction and its prospects.

“The PABSEC has maintained fruitful cooperation with the European Institutions, respecting democracy and the rule of law, but unfortunately, one of the Member Countries of the PABSEC and of the PACE, Azerbaijan, has been deprived of the right to vote in your Assembly,” the letter said.

“Azerbaijan, being one of the leading countries in the Southern Caucasus, respects human rights, and we do hope that in the nearest future, the Azerbaijani delegation will regain its voting rights within the PACE,” the signatories underlined.

News.Az