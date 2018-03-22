PACE co-rapporteurs to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan, will observe the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan, said a statement posted on PACE’s website.

The co-rapporteurs are among the members of the PACE mission that will arrive in Azerbaijan to observe the presidential election.

Eirik Holmøyvik, member of the Venice Commission, is also included in the PACE observation mission.

PACE will monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan in coordination with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The 33-member PACE observation mission will be headed by Romanian MP Viorel Riceard Badea.

News.Az

