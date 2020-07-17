PACE co-rapporteurs urge for resumption of peace talks on Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co- rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have expressed concern by the loss of life that the violation of the cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan has caused.

“We remind both countries that facilitating peace is a commitment they took on when they became members of the Council of Europe. We therefore urge them to show the restraint needed on the ground to de-escalate the situation and to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric,” said the co-rapporteur PACE for Armenia, Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC), and the PACE co-rapporteurs for Azerbaijan, Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) and Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom, EC/DA), in a joint statement.

“We also call on both countries to resume peace talks in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, in the manner indicated by its co-Chairs in their statement of 15 July: creating an atmosphere conducive to the peace process, holding negotiations on a settlement for Nagorno-Karabakh, and allowing the return of OSCE monitors to the region,” they concluded.

