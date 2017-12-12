PACE committee OKs Azerbaijani MP’s report on ending trade in instruments of torture

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has today approved a report, which calls for a strengthening of international regulations of the trade in goods used for the death penalty, torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, presented by Azerbaijani MP Vusal Huseynov.

The report will be debated at the winter plenary session in Strasbourg scheduled for Jan. 22-26, 2018, reads a message posted on the PACE website, according to Trend.

A frightening arsenal of instruments of torture are still being manufactured, sold and marketed in a number of Council of Europe member states, Huseynov said while presenting the report in Paris on Dec.12.

“The Parliamentary Assembly cannot accept that companies or other individuals or entities in Council of Europe member states are involved in the trade in goods used for the death penalty, torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” he said. “As a global pioneer in the abolition of the death penalty and enforcement of the prohibition on torture, I consider that the Council of Europe should play a leading role in this field, both politically and technically. This could be done by supporting the Alliance for Torture-Free Trade, co-operating with the EU on its implementation in Council of Europe member states and providing technical assistance to those member states that seek it.”

News.Az

News.Az