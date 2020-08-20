Pacific Asia Travel Association, BBC launch destination webinar series highlight recovery of tourism in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first webinar of the PATA Destination Insight Series launched by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in partnership with BBC World News has been dedicated to the recovery of tourism in Azerbaijan, according to the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

During the online meeting entitled "Destination Insight Series: Azerbaijan”, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid responded to the questions of BBC The Travel Show presenter Rajan Datar.

CEO Florian Sengstschmid highlighted the importance of the tourism sector in Azerbaijan in terms of economic diversification implemented in recent years. He talked about increasing investment in this area, the formation of Azerbaijan as a tourism destination. Sengstschmid emphasized the role of the state in developing the tourism industry in the country, as well as the work done in the target market.

Stressing that health and safety were the main factors at the present, the CEO also spoke about the impact of the pandemic on the tourism industry, the measures taken to mitigate these effects, and the plan for the gradual recovery of tourism in Azerbaijan.

Following the chat with Florian Sengstschmid, Datar also sat down with Deputy CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board Bahruz Asgarov, General Secretary of Azerbaijan Hotel Association Gunay Saglam, COO of PASHA Travel Chingiz Mursalov and Director of Azerbaijan Airlines Passenger Air Company Jamil Manizade to examine the current state of tourism from a local stakeholder perspective.

Following the discussions, the panelists answered questions of the meeting participants.

