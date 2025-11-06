Pakistan, Afghanistan set to resume peace talks in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Afghanistan will resume peace talks in Istanbul on Thursday, both nations announced, following a previous round that ended without a lasting truce.

The move comes after militaries from the neighboring South Asian countries clashed last month, resulting in dozens of deaths—the deadliest violence since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Both sides had signed a ceasefire in Doha on October 19. However, a second round of negotiations in Istanbul last week failed to produce a long-term agreement, due to disagreements over militant groups hostile to Pakistan operating inside Afghanistan.

“We hope that wisdom prevails and peace is restored in the region,” Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters on Wednesday.



He said Islamabad is pursuing a “one-point agenda” of convincing Afghanistan to rein in militants attacking Pakistani forces across their shared border, allegedly with the Taliban’s knowledge.



Two government sources said the head of Pakistan’s military intelligence wing, Asim Malik, is leading the Pakistani delegation.



The Afghan delegation will be led by intelligence chief Abdul Haq Wasiq, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told state broadcaster RTA.

News.Az