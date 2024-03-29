Pakistan and Azerbaijan supported one another through trying times, says Ambassador

Pakistan and Azerbaijan supported one another through trying times, says Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event devoted to the National Day of Pakistan was held in Baku.

Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee delivered a speech at the event.

The ambassador noted that relations between the two countries have historical roots: "Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoy fraternal relations."

"Our countries have always stood by each other in difficult times, in crisis moments. We express gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for consistent support regarding the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict based on UN resolutions," stressed Diplomat.

The Ambassador has also touched upon trade relations between the two countries in his speech.

He has stressed that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan has increased by more than two times during the last two years: "We are ready to diversify and deepen cooperation while Azerbaijan has liberated its territories from occupation.”

Mr Hayee has reminded Pakistani PM's visit to Azerbaijan in the summer of last year and noted that during the visit the PM expressed interest in deepening cooperation, especially in the field of energy: "Our relations are at only official, intergovernmental levels but also relations between our people are at a very high level as well."

News.Az