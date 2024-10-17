Pakistan and Turkmenistan to develop roadmap for joint energy initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Turkmenistan will develop a roadmap for joint initiatives in the energy sector, according to Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry.

According to information, this became known during the meeting of Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov with Pakistan's Federal Minister of Energy Musadik Masood Malik.Moreover, the sides discussed strategically important projects such as the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line, emphasizing their key role in strengthening regional ties, stimulating economic growth, and meeting the energy needs of the parties.The officials expressed readiness to maintain regular contacts for the successful implementation of joint projects and strengthen long-term cooperation between the countries.To note, the delegation of Turkmenistan arrived in Islamabad to participate as a guest of honor in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov also met with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed with him the potential for expanding economic cooperation.

News.Az