Pakistan appreciates Azerbaijan’s unwavering support, envoy says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin has praised Baku’s strong support for Islamabad.

“We greatly appreciate Azerbaijan's unwavering support of Pakistan in the face of India's cowardly attack on innocent civilians,” the diplomat wrote on X, News.Az reports.

“Pakistan and Azerbaijan, as two brother countries, will always stand together,” he added.

We greatly appreciate Azerbaijan's unwavering support of Pakistan in the face of India's cowardly attack on innocent civilians.

qardaş olaraq daim birlikdə olacaqlar!@ForeignOfficePk @AzerbaijanMFA https://t.co/2CwKSEGj8b — Qasim Mohiuddin (@QasimMFA) May 7, 2025

On Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement to express the country’s solidarity with Pakistan after India’s strikes.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the ministry stated.

The ministry said Azerbaijan condemns military attacks against Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians.

“Being in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we express condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” it added.

News.Az