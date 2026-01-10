Pakistan eliminates 11 militants in security operations

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, an intelligence-based operation was carried out on Thursday in North Waziristan district after reports indicated the presence of militants in the area, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a separate incident, five militants were killed during a joint operation by police and security forces in Kurram district following a gunfight, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants, who were alleged to have been involved in attacks targeting security forces, law enforcement personnel, and civilians.

The military added that sanitization operations are ongoing in the affected areas to eliminate any remaining militant elements.