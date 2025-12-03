Pakistan expected to open embassy in Armenia next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Diplomatic representatives of Armenia and Pakistan are actively working on plans to open a Pakistani embassy in Armenia. According to a diplomatic source, the embassy is expected to open next year, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

In response to a media inquiry, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry did not deny the information, noting that the two governments agreed to exchange representatives after signing a joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations.

“By signing the joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Pakistan, the governments of Armenia and Pakistan agreed to exchange representatives and provide each other with the necessary assistance to establish diplomatic relations on the basis of reciprocity, in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and generally accepted international practice. In this context, the public will be duly informed about further developments,” the ministry said in its official response.

News.Az