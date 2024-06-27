Pakistan keen on enhancing trade, investment with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday instructed authorities to develop a comprehensive action plan to enhance trade and investment with Azerbaijan, a statement from his office said, News.Az reports.

PM Sharif pointed out the existing significant opportunities for the development of trade and investment between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as considerable potential for energy cooperation with Azerbaijan.Chairing a high-level meeting on strengthening relations with Central Asian states, particularly Azerbaijan, in the areas of economy and investment, the prime minister stated that Pakistan geographically offers a natural economic corridor to the sea for Central Asian states.During his speech, Shehbaz Sharif also noted that there are strong fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan that span several decades.

News.Az