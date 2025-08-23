Pakistan mudslide creates lake threatening ‘catastrophic’ floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

A newly formed 7-kilometer (4-mile) lake in northern Pakistan, created by a massive mountain mudslide, is threatening to burst and trigger potentially “catastrophic” floods downstream, authorities warned Saturday.

The mudslide blocked the main Ghizer River in Gilgit Baltistan province on Friday, creating a natural dam that now holds back a large volume of water, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This lake can cause a catastrophic flood,” said Zakir Hussain, director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. Four downstream districts—Ghizer, Gilgit, Astore, and Diamer—are at serious risk.

The mudflow, captured in video footage shared by the NDMA, showed dark mud tumbling down the mountainside into the river, forming the lake. While authorities verified the report, Reuters could not independently confirm the video.

Provincial spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said similar mud flows occurred from other nearby mountainsides. A shepherd on higher ground first spotted the slide and alerted local villagers and authorities, enabling the evacuation of nearly 200 people living along the river and in scattered mountain homes.

While the lake has begun discharging water, easing immediate fears, flash floods in downstream districts remain possible until the lake is fully cleared. Authorities have advised residents to stay on high alert and evacuate areas along the river.

Flooding across Pakistan has killed 785 people since the monsoon season began in late June. The NDMA also warned that two more spells of heavy rain are expected by September 10.

