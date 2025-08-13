Pakistan reaffirms commitment to deepening ties with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to further enhancing its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan, founded on mutual trust, shared values, and common aspirations.

At a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan views Azerbaijan as a key partner and seeks to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, economy and connectivity, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The president underscored that enhanced trade links, investment partnerships and improved regional connectivity would bring the two countries closer and contribute to shared prosperity.

Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the ambassador on the historic peace agreement with Armenia and asked him to convey his felicitations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

He said the agreement will usher in lasting peace, stability, and prosperity for the region.

He welcomed the operationalization of direct air links between the two countries, calling it a step that has opened new avenues for trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

The president also thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support for the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly as a valued member of the OIC Contact Group.

News.Az