Pakistan reiterates call for impartial international probe into Pahalgam incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reiterated Pakistan’s call for an impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

He stated that Islamabad remains open to any neutral inquiry mechanism, including a United Nations commission or a joint probe by countries maintaining relations with both India and Pakistan, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

“The offer for an impartial international investigation still stands,” the minister stressed. “Whether it’s a UN-led commission or a joint inquiry involving two or three neutral countries with relevant expertise. We are prepared. India must also cooperate if it has nothing to hide.”

He argued that India's reluctance to allow an independent inquiry stems from concerns that inconvenient facts may emerge.

“Voices challenging the credibility of India's claims are growing internally. No international forum has endorsed their narrative. Instead, serious questions are being raised globally,” he added.

News.Az