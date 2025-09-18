Pakistan-Saudi NATO-style defence pact draws cautious response from India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a NATO-style mutual defence agreement, committing to treat an attack on either country as an attack on both. The pact, formalized during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is framed by Islamabad as a deterrent against potential Operation Sindoor-type strikes from India.

The agreement was formalized during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s invitation. India’s foreign ministry has responded with caution, saying it will “study the implications” while stressing that national security remains paramount, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Coming months after Operation Sindoor crippled Pakistan’s terror infrastructure, the pact raises questions over whether Riyadh is offering Islamabad a strategic shield.

