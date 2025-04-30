Pakistan says it destroyed Indian checkpost in retaliation for cross-border firing

Pakistan has responded to the cross-border aggression by Indian forces who resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) between the night of April 29 and April 30.

The cross-border firing by India, as per the security sources, took place in the Kiani and Mandal sectors and featured small-arms fire, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

However, the Pakistan Army retaliated strongly and gave a befitting reply to the Indian forces, added the sources.

Meanwhile, there are reports of the destruction of several Indian posts due to the effective response of the Pakistan Army, with sources claiming the destruction of India's Chakputra Post.

