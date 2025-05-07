Pakistan shoots down 5 Indian fighter jets - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan said its armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all Pakistan Air Force jets are safe after engaging Indian jets, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

The military's top spokesperson also added that among the destroyed IAF fighter jets are three French-made Rafales, one Su30MKI and one MIG-29 Fulcrum.

The Pakistan armed forces also destroyed multiple Indian posts in several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC). A

***

Pakistan said it shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets early Wednesday in retaliatory strikes following Indian missile attacks, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media .

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Indian aircraft fired missiles into Pakistani territory.

Soon after, Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes.

"Pakistani armed forces giving a befitting response to Indian aggression," the ISPR chief said.

Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army are giving a "strong and decisive response" to India's cowardly attack, security sources said on Tuesday night.

News.Az