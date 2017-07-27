Pakistan to sell 10 Super Mushshak aircraft to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan on Thursday signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for sale of 10 Super Mushshak training aircraft to Azerbaijan Air Force, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said.

The contract was signed at Azerbaijan, where Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex at the town of Kamra represented Pakistan, whereas Azerbaijan was represented by Air Force Commander Azerbaijan Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov at the occasion, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This contract would also include operational training and technical support and assistance to Azerbaijan Air Force, said a PAF statement issued in Islamabad.

"This landmark agreement will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries," it said.

Approximately 300 Super Mushshak aircraft are being used by PAF and Pakistan Army for military training of pilots and other defense related activities.

Pakistan has recently signed agreements to export Super Mushshak aircraft to Turkey, Nigeria and Qatar.

This contract would not only open new avenues for export of aviation equipment to foreign countries but also help in generating revenue for the country.

The aircraft is already in service with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and South Africa.

News.Az