Pakistani FM and US Secretary of State discuss ties and regional issues

On Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on various bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues, according to the country's Foreign Office.

Dar, who recently met Rubio at the State Department in their first in-person meeting, held a telephonic conversation with the secretary of state, it said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues. Both sides agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest," it said in a post on social media.

The high-level contact was established after the two sides recently agreed on new tariffs to promote trade links. President Donald Trump also announced to cooperate with Pakistan in oil exploration, a major step forward in the ties between the two nations.

