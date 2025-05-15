Pakistani State Minister Kayani attends Caspian Agro 2025 exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Bilal Azhar Kayani, Pakistan's State Minister, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Caspian Agro 2025 and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions today.

Sarvan Jafarov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, informed the delegation that 450 companies from 31 countries are participating in this year's exhibitions, which occupy all pavilions and the open area of the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The four-day Caspian Agro exhibition features modern, innovative technologies and equipment, including advanced irrigation systems used in agriculture. Visitors can explore sections focused on IT services, artificial intelligence, "smart village" concepts, startups, alternative energy sources, and "Green Agro" initiatives.

