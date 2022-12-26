Pakistani students extend support for protests on Shusha-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani students joined the initiative of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF in support of the ongoing protests of Azerbaijanis on the Shusha-Khankandi road.

The Board of the Pakistan Students Association of Azerbaijan (PSAA) has issued a statement in support of the environmental action, News.Az reports.

The statement expresses concern over Armenia’s illegal actions that are damaging the environment in Karabakh and underscores the need to fulfil the demands of Azerbaijani environmentalists in this direction.

The document highly appreciates the activities of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Youth Forum of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) in this direction and the ongoing reconstruction work in Karabakh. It expresses the readiness of Pakistani students to take part in monitoring activities voluntarily to protect the environment in Karabakh.

Recently, Pakistan's Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development, the Youth Diplomacy Forum, and Indonesian Youth Council as well as the OIC Youth Indonesia made similar statements.

