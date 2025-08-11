Pakistan’s Deputy PM and Azerbaijan’s FM hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, spoke with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in a telephone conversation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties discussed cooperation in trade and investment, News.Az reports.

Expressing satisfaction over collaboration in multilateral fora, they agreed to maintain close coordination for forthcoming UN and OIC engagements, as well as consultations on SCO related issues.

News.Az