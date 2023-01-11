Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif thanked Azerbaijan for support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif on his Twitter account thanked Azerbaijan for support for flood victims of Pakistan, News.az reports.

"Last but not least, I am grateful to H.E. President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s continuing support for flood victims of Pakistan. Such kind gestures are not only morale-boosting for the flood-affected people but also rebuild our faith in shared humanity," reads the post.

News.az

News.Az