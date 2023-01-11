Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif thanked Azerbaijan for support
Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif on his Twitter account thanked Azerbaijan for support for flood victims of Pakistan, News.az reports.
"Last but not least, I am grateful to H.E. President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s continuing support for flood victims of Pakistan. Such kind gestures are not only morale-boosting for the flood-affected people but also rebuild our faith in shared humanity," reads the post.