Pakistan’s premier instructs rapid implementation of agreements with Azerbaijan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday regarding his recent visit to Azerbaijan, emphasizing the urgent implementation of signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

The prime minister instructed the Ministry of Commerce to devise a comprehensive strategy to increase Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade volume to $2 billion, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

He also established a committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, to oversee preparations for investment agreements in the energy and infrastructure sectors, following Azerbaijan’s $2 billion investment commitment in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the need to complete all preparations before the expected visit of the Azerbaijani president next month. He also ordered the appointment of trade officers in countries with strong trade potential, including Azerbaijan, to enhance economic cooperation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s longstanding brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, the premier reaffirmed his commitment to leveraging trade and investment opportunities with Central Asian states.

