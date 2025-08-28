Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks honored in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds gathered outside the UK Prime Minister’s Office in London on Wednesday to commemorate Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The memorial, organized by the Freelance Branch of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), featured banners bearing the names of journalists who lost their lives. NUJ officials also delivered a letter to No. 10 Downing Street outlining their demands for the UK government’s response, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Former BBC and LBC presenter Sangita Myska paid tribute to Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif, killed on Aug. 10 despite warnings by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) that he was at risk. She condemned Israel for labeling him a terrorist and said: “Governments neither said anything nor did anything about this. Israel still continues to threaten journalists.”

Myska described Palestinian journalists as “the bravest people in the world,” stressing that their work continues despite Israeli attacks. She recalled five journalists from major outlets including Reuters, the Associated Press, Middle East Eye, and Al Jazeera, who were killed in a recent strike on Nasser Hospital, noting that Israel also struck responders who arrived after the first attack.

She criticized Western media for double standards, asking: “If Russia had killed five journalists on live broadcast, do you think the British media would have ignored it? I don’t think so.”

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Alnaouq said Israel kills journalists “because it can” and “because reality is its greatest enemy.” He vowed that their stories will live on: “The Palestinian journalists who were killed will not be forgotten; their stories will continue to be told, and we will shout their names.”

The memorial concluded with a reading of the journalists’ names and a funeral prayer performed in absentia.

Since October 2023, 246 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks. Overall, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians and left the enclave devastated and facing famine.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza, while Israel also faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice.

News.Az