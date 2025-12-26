Yandex metrika counter

Palestinian reportedly kills man and teen girl in Israel

Palestinian reportedly kills man and teen girl in Israel
Israeli police reported that a Palestinian man from the West Bank carried out a "terror attack" in northern Israel on Friday, killing two people.

The assailant allegedly ran over a 68‑year‑old man in Beit Shean before driving to Ein Harod, where he fatally stabbed an 18‑year‑old woman and injured a teenager, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"This was a rolling terror attack," police said.

Hebrew-language media identified the victim of the northern Israel terror attack as 19‑year‑old Aviv Maor of Kibbutz Ein Harod. The other victim's identity was not released.

A civilian shot and wounded the suspect, who was taken to a hospital.

The two victims were declared dead on scene.

Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered a military response in the attacker's hometown of Qabaitya to prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, Israel's military stated it was "preparing for an operation" in the area.


