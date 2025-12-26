Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost in West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli settler groups have expanded an illegal outpost in the northern West Bank, adding prefabricated houses on Mount Qarqafa, between Aqraba and Jurish, southeast of Nablus.

The legal organization Al-Baidar said the expansion aims to annex more Palestinian land, threatening local communities and property rights. Around 150 Palestinian olive trees east of Al-Khalil were also reportedly cut down, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Settlers often begin with makeshift huts and fencing, later transforming the areas into permanent settlements. While many outposts are illegal even under Israeli law, they are frequently developed into established settlements over time.

UN figures show that attacks by settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank have reached their highest level in 20 years. Since Israel’s military operations in Gaza in October 2023, detentions, raids, and attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem have increased.

Today, approximately 451,000 Israelis live on seized Palestinian land in the West Bank, with 230,000 in East Jerusalem. International law considers these settlements illegal, adding to the daily challenges faced by Palestinians living under occupation.

News.Az