Pan-African Alliance praises Azerbaijan's leadership in global climate action

The Kenya-headquartered Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), which unites NGOs from 51 climate action countries around the world, has issued a statement praising Azerbaijan's leadership in global climate action, News.az reports.

The statement was signed by the head of the Alliance, Mithika Mwenda, and 128 African NGOs.“As civil society organizations, we wholeheartedly endorse Azerbaijan's leadership of COP29 and its hosting of the event, recognizing its vital role in guiding the global community towards a climate-resilient and environmentally equitable future. Given our shared concerns regarding the planetary emergency and the urgent environmental issues confronting our world, we commend Azerbaijan for its commitment to combat climate change and its leadership in global diplomatic, political, and economic engagements.We find ourselves at a pivotal moment where decisive actions are imperative to mitigate climate change, safeguard vulnerable communities, adapt efficiently, ensure resilience, and preserve ecosystems for future generations. We endorse Azerbaijan's leadership in fostering dialogue, cooperation, inclusivity, and innovative measures, as well as the urgent implementation of global climate action.Azerbaijan's leadership in COP-29 is commendable, and as civil society organizations in Africa, we have full confidence in its capacity to facilitate beneficial cooperation, contribute to ambitious solutions, and propel the world towards low-carbon and climate-resilient development.We strongly believe in the efficacy of collective efforts by civil society members worldwide to bolster the fight against climate change and forge a promising future for our planet and future generations,” the statement reads.This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

News.Az