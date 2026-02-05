Pandora moves to cut silver reliance amid price volatility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jewellery maker Pandora is moving to reduce its dependence on silver by introducing platinum-plated products, as the company seeks to protect its business from sharp swings in precious metal prices.

The strategy comes after a historic surge in silver prices increased costs and added pressure on margins across the jewellery sector. Pandora’s CEO said the company wants to ensure its financial performance is not tied too closely to fluctuations in commodity markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pandora plans to gradually shift its product mix away from silver, which currently accounts for nearly 60% of its jewellery portfolio. The company aims to reduce that share to around 20% over time by expanding offerings made from other materials.

The introduction of platinum-plated jewellery is part of a broader effort to diversify raw material sourcing and stabilize long-term profitability.

Industry analysts say jewellery brands are increasingly looking to reduce exposure to single commodities as raw material markets become more volatile due to global economic uncertainty and supply pressures.

Pandora’s move reflects a broader trend among consumer goods companies to protect earnings from unpredictable commodity price swings while maintaining product appeal for customers.

The shift is expected to play a role in shaping the company’s long-term product strategy as it balances cost control, brand positioning and changing consumer preferences.

News.Az