Berkshire Hathaway shares slide after earnings, CEO letter
Source: Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), opens new tab shares on Monday had their largest decline since Warren Buffett announced he would step down ​as chief executive, after the conglomerate posted financial results ‌that fell short of some analysts' expectations and expressed caution about investing its cash.

The Class A shares fell as much as 5.3% by early ​afternoon, and Class B shares, worth about 1/1,500th as ​much, fell about the same amount. Shares fell as ⁠much as 6.8% last May 5, after Buffett unexpectedly announced that ​Greg Abel would take charge starting in 2026. Buffett had led ​Berkshire since 1965, and remains chairman, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Berkshire on Saturday said fourth-quarter operating profit, which excludes gains and losses on common stocks led by Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab, fell 30% to $10.2 ​billion, including a 38% overall decline at Geico and other ​insurance businesses.

In his first annual letter, opens new tab to shareholders, Abel said Geico may face ‌continued ⁠pressure to keep customers as rivals lower car insurance rates, while other insurance and reinsurance operations face pricing pressures as more capital enters their markets.

While saying Berkshire's $373 billion cash stake did not ​signal a "retreat from ​investing," Abel ⁠gave no indication Berkshire planned to resume stock buybacks after 1-1/2 years with none, or pay ​a shareholder dividend.


By Faig Mahmudov

