Paolini stuns Swiatek to reach Wuhan Open semi-final

Photo: Getty Images

Second-ranked Iga Swiatek suffered a surprising 1-6, 2-6 defeat to Jasmine Paolini in the Wuhan Open quarterfinals. 

After losing all six previous meetings with Iga Swiatek and winning only one set, Jasmine Paolini stunned the second-ranked Polish player 6-1, 6-2 in just 65 minutes at the Wuhan Open quarterfinals, News.Az reports. 

The 29-year-old Italian will face No. 3 Coco Gauff in Saturday’s semifinal. Gauff leads their head-to-head 2-3 this season, having won the first two meetings but lost the last three.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

