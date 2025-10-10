Paolini stuns Swiatek to reach Wuhan Open semi-final

+ ↺ − 16 px

After losing all six previous meetings with Iga Swiatek and winning only one set, Jasmine Paolini stunned the second-ranked Polish player 6-1, 6-2 in just 65 minutes at the Wuhan Open quarterfinals, News.Az reports.

The 29-year-old Italian will face No. 3 Coco Gauff in Saturday’s semifinal. Gauff leads their head-to-head 2-3 this season, having won the first two meetings but lost the last three.

News.Az