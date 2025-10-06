Papuashvili slams EU officials over Georgia elections remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has strongly criticized EU officials Kaja Kallas and Marta Kos, accusing them of backing what he described as a "coup assembly" and failing to apologize for the violence during the October 4 unrest in Tbilisi.

In a Facebook post, Papuashvili echoed the earlier joint statement released by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, and European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, News.Az reports citing Georgia Today.

“If I understand correctly, Madam Kallas and Madam Kos are not apologizing for their Spokesperson-supported coup assembly, which left 25 police officers injured during the attack on the Presidential Palace. However, this is what Georgian society expects from the European Union,” Papuashvili wrote.

He further urged EU officials to “refrain from spreading false narratives” that, in his words, “reinforce the desire of radical forces to undermine democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.”

Kallas and Kos had earlier issued a joint statement on Georgia’s municipal elections, saying the vote was conducted “amid a period of extensive crackdown on dissent.” They also urged for “constructive and inclusive dialogue involving all political actors and civil society” and called on all sides to refrain from violence.

