EU delivers 80% of promised artillery shells to Ukraine, aims for full delivery by October

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has delivered 80% of its pledged 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told the European Parliament on Tuesday. She added that the goal is to achieve full delivery by October.

“This is all so that Ukraine can defend itself, protect its civilians, and push back aggression,” Kallas said. The initiative, first proposed by Kallas, is part of broader EU efforts to sustain Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Since February 2022, EU member states have provided Ukraine with nearly €169 billion ($200 billion) in aid, including more than €63 billion ($74 billion) in military support. The artillery shell program is tied to a proposed €40 billion ($45.6 billion) defense fund for Ukraine, which has yet to gain full consensus among EU leaders.

In addition, Ukraine has received 1 million large-caliber rounds this year through a Czech-led initiative. Czech opposition leaders have threatened to suspend the program if they win parliamentary elections in October.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted in August that Europe now produces six times more artillery shells annually than two years ago, reflecting rapid growth in the defense industry.

Kallas emphasized that while international support has helped Ukraine resist Russian advances, “it is not enough. The only option we have is to pile more pressure on Russia, provide more support to Ukraine, and prepare for the day after.”

News.Az