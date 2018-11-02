Paraguayan SNT TV channel airs program on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Paraguayan SNT TV channel has broadcast a program on Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

The author of the program Carlos Troche shares his impressions about his visit to Azerbaijan. He describes Azerbaijan as a country keen to expand relations with Latin American states, including Paraguay.

Carlos Troche says that by traveling to Azerbaijan and preparing this program he aims to raise awareness of Latin American countries about Azerbaijan. He points out the benefits of expanding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Latin American states.

The program highlights the history, geographical location, culture, and traditions of Azerbaijan, describing it as a very rich, secular and tolerant country.

The program also features an interview with the Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov who points to the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Latin American countries, including Paraguay. The President’s Assistant describes Azerbaijan as a leader country in the South Caucasus from the political, economic, and energy viewpoints.

The author hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to provide grants to the Paraguayan students pursuing master`s and bachelor`s degrees in the country.

Carlos Troche also highlights Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Visa” system through which the foreigners can apply to and get e-visas just in three hours.

The program also features footages about the must-see places in Baku accompanied by the playing of Azerbaijani folk songs.

News.Az

