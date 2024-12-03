Parents of late Azerbaijani grandmaster Vugar Hashimov injured in house blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were seriously injured in a house explosion in the Novkhani settlement of Azerbaijan’s Absheron region, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The victims, Aida Hashimova and Gasim Hasimov, are the parents of the late Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Vugar Hashimov.

The Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABİB) informed that the injured individuals are in critical condition, News.Az The Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Prosecutor General’s Office issued a joint statement confirming that the cause of the explosion is under investigation.Vugar Hashimov, who tragically passed away on January 11, 2014, in Heidelberg, Germany, was mourned by the global chess community. His passing was a significant loss, and he was honored with a respectful farewell at the 3rd Honorary Alley in Baku.

