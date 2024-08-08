Paris 2024: Azerbaijani wrestler Nurmagomedov enters 1/4 finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov has secured a victory at the Olympic Games in Paris, advancing to the 1/4 finals of the competition, News.az reports.

Completing the 86 kg weight category, Nurmagomedov faced Mongolia’s Bat Erdene Byambasuren in the 1/8 finals. He won the match with an 11:2 score.In the 1/4 finals, Nurmagomedov will compete against Myles Nazem Amine from San Marino.

